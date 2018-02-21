JCI Decreases 19.48 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.



According to RTI infokom, today's transaction volumew was about 20.11 billion shares worth around 9.88 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 205 stocks were down, 157 were up and 124 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.38 percent or 4.27 points to 1,117.91 in the closing session.In the afternoon session, the top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF) and PT Multipolar Tbk (MLPL).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Darma Henwa Tbk (DEWA), PT Borneo Olah Sarana Sukses Tbk (BOSS) and PT Medco Energi International (MEDC).(WAH)