Jokowi to Launch One Map Policy Portal

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has announced President Joko "Jokowi" widodo may launch the One Map Policy portal this year.



The portal is designed to sinchronize geospatial data to prevent overlapped policies. It is also aimed to improve decision making processes to support government reforms.

"Once completed, it could create new economic centers. It could also boost infrastructure development and digital economy," Darmin said."For example, we could develop integrated agricultural land. We could also produce better seeds," he added.The policy was initiated by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2010. It was expanded by the current government in 2016.(WAH)