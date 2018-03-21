En
Jokowi to Launch One Map Policy Portal

Kautsar Widya Prabowo    •    21 Maret 2018 16:38 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi to Launch One Map Policy Portal
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has announced President Joko "Jokowi" widodo may launch the One Map Policy portal this year.

The portal is designed to sinchronize geospatial data to prevent overlapped policies. It is also aimed to improve decision making processes to support government reforms.

"Once completed, it could create new economic centers. It could also boost infrastructure development and digital economy," Darmin said.

"For example, we could develop integrated agricultural land. We could  also produce better seeds," he added.

The policy was initiated by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2010. It was expanded by the current government in 2016.


(WAH)

