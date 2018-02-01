En
JCI Down to 6598

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    01 Februari 2018 16:45 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down to 6598
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.11 percent or 7.17 points to 6,598.46 on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 16.56 billion shares worth around 10.27 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, 181 stocks were down, 192 were up and 112 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.06 percent or 0.69 points to 1,105.07 in the afternoon session.

In the closing session, the top losers were PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI), PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS) and PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Rukun Raharja Tbk  (RAJA) and PT Summarecon Agung Tbk (SMRA).



