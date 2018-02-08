JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13602 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,533 to Rp13,602 per dollar on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.37 percent or 50 points from RP13,545 per dolalr to Rp13,605 per dollar today.
Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) raised Indonesia's sovereign credit Rating by one level to BBB/Stable Outlook on Thursday, Fe…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has admitted that the government may complete the Jakarta-Bandu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 on Wednesday, Februari 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.69 percent or 111.13 points to 6,478.54 on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Bitcoin plunged 20 percent to a three-month low on Tuesday, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocur…