JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13602 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,533 to Rp13,602 per dollar on Thursday, February 8, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.37 percent or 50 points from RP13,545 per dolalr to Rp13,605 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 13.29 billion shares worth around 7.64 trillion rupiahs.Furthermore, as many as 188 stocks were up, 146 were down and 140 were unchanged.(WAH)