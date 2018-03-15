En
RI Records Trade Deficit of $0.12 billion in February 2017

Suci Sedya Utami    •    15 Maret 2018 14:45 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
RI Records Trade Deficit of $0.12 billion in February 2017
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Vitalis Yoga Trisna)

Jakarta: Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.

According to the official data, Indonesia's trade deficit stood at $0.12 billion last month. Furthermore, the country's trade deficit stood at $0.87 billion in the past two months.

"the country's exports stood at $14.1 billion, while its imports stood at $14.21 billion," said the Central statistics Agency (BPS) head Suhariyanto at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

"The country's oil and gas sector recorded a trade deficit of $0.87 billion, while its non-oil and gas sector recorded a trade surplus of $0.75 billion," the BPS leader added.

Last month, Indonesia recorded trade deficits against China ($3.29 billion), Thailand ($0.66 billion) and Australia (USD.042 billion. On the other hand, the country recorded trade surpluses against the United States ($1.46 billion), india (USD1.33 billion) and the Netherlands (USD0.44 billion).


(WAH)

