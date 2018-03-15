RI Records Trade Deficit of $0.12 billion in February 2017

Jakarta: Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
According to the official data, Indonesia's trade deficit stood at $0.12 billion last month. Furthermore, the country's trade deficit stood at $0.87 billion in the past two months.
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has visited the House of Representatives to explain the planned rice imports.
The central government, Papua provincial administration and Mimika regency administration have signed an agremeent on the divestme…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla met with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution to discuss the planned e-commerce t…
Indonesia’s forex reserve position increased by $4.23 billion to $130.2 billion in December 2017 from $125.97 billion in the…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his Working Cabinet to boost the country's economic growth …
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's inflation rate stood at 3.61 percent in 2017.
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will maintain fuel and electricity prices in the first quarter of 2018.
State-owned lender Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) recorded that its Home Ownership Loan (KPR) program grew strongly in 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has approached South Korean railway company Hyundai …
International rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.
The law firm at the heart of the "Panama Papers" global tax evasion scandal that brought down two world leaders announce…
Small businesses in Indonesia are once again outperforming their competitors in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Indonesian government will prepare a number of measures to counter negative campaigns against palm oil products.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 on Wednesday, March 13, 2018.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will allocate up to $1 billion for the renewable energy industry in Indonesia this yea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited An Nawawi Tanara Islamic Boarding School in Serang, Banten on Wednesday, February…
The Indonesian government will introduce a number of incentives to attract more foreign investments.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,757 per dollar on Tuesday, March …