RI Records Trade Deficit of $0.12 billion in February 2017

Jakarta: Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.



According to the official data, Indonesia's trade deficit stood at $0.12 billion last month. Furthermore, the country's trade deficit stood at $0.87 billion in the past two months.

"the country's exports stood at $14.1 billion, while its imports stood at $14.21 billion," said the Central statistics Agency (BPS) head Suhariyanto at a press conference on Wednesday morning."The country's oil and gas sector recorded a trade deficit of $0.87 billion, while its non-oil and gas sector recorded a trade surplus of $0.75 billion," the BPS leader added.Last month, Indonesia recorded trade deficits against China ($3.29 billion), Thailand ($0.66 billion) and Australia (USD.042 billion. On the other hand, the country recorded trade surpluses against the United States ($1.46 billion), india (USD1.33 billion) and the Netherlands (USD0.44 billion).(WAH)