Luhut Urges EU to Ease Barriers Against Palm Oil

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the European Union (EU) to ease trade and non-trade barriers against Indonesia's palm oil products.



"If they ban our palm oil products, they could worsen our poverty rate," said the retired general in Jakarta on Monday.

"We are committed to protect our environment. We are trying to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he added.SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. They are the successors of the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs).SDGs consist of 17 global goals set by the United Nations (UN). They cover social and economic development issues including poverty, hunger, health, education, global warming, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, urbanization, environment and social justice.(WAH)