En
Burger

Most Popular

Lindswell Kwok Wins Indonesia's Second Gold Medal

Lindswell Kwok Wins Indonesia's Second Gold Medal

Luhut Urges EU to Ease Barriers Against Palm Oil

Luhut Urges EU to Ease Barriers Against Palm Oil

At Least 10 Dead After Multiple Quakes in Lombok

At Least 10 Dead After Multiple Quakes in Lombok

Jokowi Receives South Korean PM

Jokowi Receives South Korean PM

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Luhut Urges EU to Ease Barriers Against Palm Oil

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    20 Agustus 2018 13:23 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Luhut Urges EU to Ease Barriers Against Palm Oil
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Medcom/Marcheilla)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the European Union (EU) to ease trade and non-trade barriers against Indonesia's palm oil products.

"If they ban our palm oil products, they could worsen our poverty rate," said the retired general in Jakarta on Monday.

Baca juga
"We are committed to protect our environment. We are trying to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he added.

SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. They are the successors of the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs).

SDGs consist of 17 global goals set by the United Nations (UN). They cover social and economic development issues including poverty, hunger, health, education, global warming, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, urbanization, environment and social justice.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0426 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv