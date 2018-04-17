JCI Drops 0.99 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.01 percent or 0.15 points to 1,027 in today's trading session.
Asian markets rallied Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping eased worries over a simmering US trade war.
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday, as the yen eased modestly against the dollar, with investor sentiment hurt by falls on Wall St…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.13 percent or 8.16 points to 6,175.05 on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, propped up by a lower yen and gains on Wall Street, but traders appeared in wait-and-s…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 26.13 points to 6,183.23 on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.39 percent or 23.9 points to 6,180.99 before break on Thursday.
Tokyo led the gainers, climbing a solid 1.5 percent as the more positive market sentiment reduced demand for the safe-haven yen, p…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.03 percent or 1.86 points to 6,320.87 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
Tokyo stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday, shrugging off disappointing business confidence data to climb slightly higher in …
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The world's number two economy exceeded the 6.7 percent growth forecast by analysts.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,766 per dollar on Monday, April 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.
The Industry Ministry has revealed that United States tech firm Apple Inc. will invest in Indonesia's tech industry.
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with exporters rising on a cheaper yen and the apparently limited impact of US-led strikes on…