JCI Drops 0.99 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    17 April 2018 17:00 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.01 percent or 0.15 points to 1,027 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 203 stocks were down, 164 were up and 125 were unchanged.

Some of the top losers were PT Himalaya Energi PErkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL)

Some of the top gainers were PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Perdana Karya PErkasa Tbk (PKPK) and PT Gozco Plantations Tbk (GZCO).

Today's transaction volume was 10.45 billion shares worth 6.7 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

