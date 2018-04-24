JCI Slips 1.19% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.19 percent or 74.77 points to 6,233.38 before break on Tuesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, slipped by 1.43 percent or 14.66 points to 1,012.8 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 257 stocks were down, 104 were unchanged and 84 were up.The top losers were PT jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Indomobil Multi JAsa Tbk (IMJS), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).The top gainers were PT Primarindo Asia infrastructuure Tbk (BIMA), PT Bekasi Asri Pemula Tbk (BAPA), PT Rukun Raharja Tbk (RAJA), PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk (TBLA) and PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk (BUDI).(WAH)