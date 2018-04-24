JCI Slips 1.19% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.19 percent or 74.77 points to 6,233.38 before break on Tuesday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, slipped by 1.43 percent or 14.66 points to 1,012.8 in the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.54 percent or 34.15 points to 6,321.75 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,900 per dollar on Tuesday, April…
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.
