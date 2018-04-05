JCI Rises 26.13 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 26.13 points to 6,183.23 on Thursday, April 5, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, incresed by 0.48 percent or 4.8 points to 1,008.46 before the closing.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 221 stocks were up, 139 were down and 118 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST).Some of the top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP) and PT Sitara Propertindo Tbk (TARA).Furthermore, today's transaction volume was 8.47 billion shares worth 5.75 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)