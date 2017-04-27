US, Mexico and Canada Agree to "Swiftly" Renegotiate NAFTA: White House

Metrotvnews.com, Washington: NAFTA partners Mexico, Canada and the United States plan to swiftly renegotiate their free trade deal, the White House announced.
President Donald Trump "agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time and the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly to enable the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal," a statement said.
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply a…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.6 percent…
The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the fir…
Trade tensions spiked between Washington and Ottawa on Tuesday as President Donald Trump accused Canada of being 'very rough&#…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 24 points to Rp13,296 per dollar on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.