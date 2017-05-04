JCI Rises to 5669 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The trade volume reached around 21.2 billion shares worth around 11.5 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by fresh hopes for US tax cuts and comments from Japan's top central banker that mon…
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a fall on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a …
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following reported remarks by the US treasury secretary that a…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has prepared Rp9.7 trillion funds to build 120 thousand houses.
The Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that the average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) rose to USD49.5…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Apple on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly profits but its shares took a hit from slow-growing revenues and weaker iPhone sales…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points to Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.02 million foreign tourists in March 2017, an increase of 11.64 percent compared to…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.