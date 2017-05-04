JCI Rises to 5669 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.



The trade volume reached around 21.2 billion shares worth around 11.5 trillion rupiah.

As many as 139 stocks were up, 190 stocks were down and 92 stocks were stagnant.The LQ45 increased by 0.7 percent to 942 points, while The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) increased by 0.32 percent to 727 points.The top gainers were PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Jembo Cable Company Tbk (JECC),and PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk (UNIC).The top losers were PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk (SMMA), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), and PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA).(WAH)