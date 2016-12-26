KSPI Questions Chinese Unskilled Workers

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI) has urged the government to revoke free entry for Chinese citizens.



"We find many Chinese unskilled workers in various sectors in Bali, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Papua, Banten and Jakarta," KSPI said in a press release on Monday (12/26).

"They are unskilled workers. They are forklift drivers, bricklayers and machine operators," it continued.Previously, the Manpower Ministry claimed there are only 21 thousand Chinese workers in the country."Officials only record the legal and skilled workers," it stated.(WAH)