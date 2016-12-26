En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KSPI Questions Chinese Unskilled Workers

Arif Wicaksono    •    26 Desember 2016 18:30 WIB
indonesian workers
En Business (En)
KSPI Questions Chinese Unskilled Workers
Illustration (Photo: Antara)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI) has urged the government to revoke free entry for Chinese citizens.

"We find many Chinese unskilled workers in various sectors in Bali, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Papua, Banten and Jakarta," KSPI said in a press release on Monday (12/26).

Baca juga
"They are unskilled workers. They are forklift drivers, bricklayers and machine operators," it continued.

Previously, the Manpower Ministry claimed there are only 21 thousand Chinese workers in the country.

"Officials only record the legal and skilled workers," it stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2016, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0404 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv