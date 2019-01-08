Forex Reserves Rise to US$120.7 Billion in December 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia's official reserve assets stood at US$ 120.7 billion at the end of December 2018 , rising higher than US$ 3.5 billion compared to the previous month.
"The reserve asset position was equivalent to financing of 6.7 months of imports or 6.5 months of imports and payment of government external debt," Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a written statement on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto is committed to support Indonesia's manufacturing industry in order to reduce the country…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said Friday that the central bank's decision to maintain its key in…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 6.00% after a Board of Governors meeting at the BI headquar…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is optimistic that the rupiah could continue its positive trend until t…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Manpower Minister Hanif Dakhiri said Wednesday that the central government created more than 10.34 million jobs in the past three …
PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will b…
PT MRT Jakarta corporate secretary Muhammad Kamaluddin is optimistic that the Jakarta mass rapid transit projects will be fully op…
Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Roeslani has said that the strengthening of rupiah may complica…
Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Roeslani is confident that the country is capable to attract mo…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has admitted that last year's non-oil and gas export growth was hindered by the ongoing Uni…
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has reiterated that the central government may maintain electricityy and fuel…
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has prediced that the country's inflation will reach around 0.53 percent month-to-m…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has instructed Central Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi…