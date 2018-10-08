IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings Will Bring Huge Impact: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes that the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings will bring huge impact to the Indonesian economy.



“This event will bring huge impact for our country. This is our opportunity to present good image of Indonesia as a host,” said the former Jakarta Governor at the University of North Sumatra, Medan, North Sumatra on Monday, October 8, 2018.

Regarding the budget, the money was used to expand apron capacity of Ngurah Rai International Airport. Besides that, it was also allocated to build underpass highway at intersections in Denpasar.“This means that we will continue to use the underpass and airport apron facilities. The budget spends on infrastructure projects will not be spent in vain,” he added.The Annual Meetings will be held in the holiday island of Bali on October 8-14. It will be attended by around 34 thousand participants representing governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups."I hope that the event can strengthen our tourism promotion. That is our goal," he added.(WAH)