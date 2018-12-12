Jokowi Urges Traditional Markets to Embrace Cashless Payments

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged traditional market merchants to learn about cashless payment systems.



"Traditional market merchants should expand their business activities by using electronic data capture (EDC) machines," President Jokowi said here on Wednesday.

"I strongly believe that our SMEs could compete against big supermarkets," President Jokowi added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.Last month, the government announced the sixteenth economic policy package. According to reports, the policy package comprises expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengthening of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports."We should work together to develop our traditional markets," President Jokowi stated.(WAH)