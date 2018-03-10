JIIPE Opens Direct Access to Domestic and International Markets

Jakarta: In a quite modest ceremony Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE) officially launched by the President of Republic Indonesia, Joko Widodo in 9 March 2018. Located in Gresik, East Java, JIIPE is a concept of merging industrial parks, ports, and settlements that are integrated with each other.
As the largest integrated industrial area in East Java, JIIPE are the first to combine ports, industries and housing, complete with toll road and rail infrastructure facilities.
"This area is a mega project that we have planned since several years ago. With integrated deep sea ports, the area will have direct access to domestic and international markets where we expect to support the Indonesian economy. In addition, residential areas with educational and entertainment facilities hopefully will provide a good quality of life for the people who work in this area,” stated by the President Director PT. AKR Corporindo TBK, Haryanto Adikoesoemo.
Complete with the facilities owned, JIIPE will be able to become an independent industrial city.
This integrated industrial and port area was jointly developed by PT Berkah Manyar Sejahtera (BKMS), which was responsible for the development of industrial area, PT Berlian Manyar Sejahtera (BMS), responsible for port management, and AKR Land as the development of residential/residential area is Grand Estate Marina City (GEM City). Both BKMS and BMS are joint venture companies of PT. AKR Corporindo Tbk through its subsidiary PT Usaha Era Pratama Nusantara and PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III through PT Berlian Jasa Terminal Indonesia, with different share portion.
Presiden Joko Widodo launch the operation of JIPPE (Photo: Ramdani/Media Indonesia).
