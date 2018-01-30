En
JCI Slumps 105 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    30 Januari 2018 16:38 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Slumps 105 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Andika Wahyu)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.57 percent or 105.13 points to 6,575.49 on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.74 billion shares worth around 10.43 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 280 stocks were down, 98 were up and 102 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 2.04 percent or 22.97 points to 1,103.43 in the closing session.

In the second session, the top losers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Golden Eagle Energy Tbk (SMMT), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk (AGRO).






(WAH)

