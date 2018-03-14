JCI Down 0.47 Percent

En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    14 Maret 2018 16:52 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 on Wednesday, March 13, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 12.26 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 220 stocks were down, 147 were up and 108 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, declined by 0.52 percent or 5.54 points to 1,051.5 in today's trading session.

The top losers were Pt Graha Andrasentra Propertindo Tbk (JGLE), PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY) and PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO).

The top gainers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk  (FINN), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI).


