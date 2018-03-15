'Panama Papers' Law Firm Shuts Down Operations

Panama City: The law firm at the heart of the "Panama Papers" global tax evasion scandal that brought down two world leaders announced Wednesday it would shut down operations, citing negative press and what it called unwarranted action by authorities.
"Reputational deterioration, the media campaign, the financial consequences and irregular actions by some Panamanian authorities have caused irreparable damage, resulting in the total ceasing of public operations at the end of this month," Mossack Fonseca said in a statement.
The world's political and business elite headed Thursday into a compelling encounter with President Donald Trump as the United…
The United States insisted Wednesday it was not turning its back on the world as President Donald Trump prepared to sell his "…
European leaders take the stage at the Davos summit Wednesday, jostling to position themselves as a counterweight to US President …
Singapore's economy beat expectations to grow at its fastest pace in nearly four years during the third quarter, data showed T…
Crisis-plagued Venezuela suffered another blow Thursday as a committee of creditors ruled that state oil company PDVSA has default…
China has set new rules to curb risks at its policy banks, stepping up oversight of the country's financial system as Beijing …
Venezuela and the jewel of its petroleum-dependent economy, state oil company PDVSA, were declared in partial default by ratings a…
Japan notched up its seventh straight quarter of economic growth, official data showed on Wednesday, although the rate of expansio…
Standard & Poor's declared Venezuela in "selective default" Monday, after it failed to make $200 million in paym…
Asia-Pacific nations were still struggling Friday to salvage the sprawling TPP trade deal following America's rejection of the…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.
Small businesses in Indonesia are once again outperforming their competitors in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Indonesian government will prepare a number of measures to counter negative campaigns against palm oil products.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 on Wednesday, March 13, 2018.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will allocate up to $1 billion for the renewable energy industry in Indonesia this yea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited An Nawawi Tanara Islamic Boarding School in Serang, Banten on Wednesday, February…
The Indonesian government will introduce a number of incentives to attract more foreign investments.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,757 per dollar on Tuesday, March …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.35 percent or 87.84 points to 6,412.85 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.