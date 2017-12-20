Indonesia's Growth May Reach 5.05% in 2017: Finance Minister

Jakarta:The Indonesian Finance Ministry has projected the country's economic growth may reach 5.05 percent in the end of 2017.



"If we want to have an economic growth of 5.05 percent this year we should have an economic growth of 5.1 percent this fourth quarter," said Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrrawati in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

This quarter, better investment realization will substantially boost economic growth. Furthermore, higher government spending will also affect economic condition.The economic growth target was increased to 5.2 percent in the revised 2017 State Budget. It was set at 5.1 percent in the main 2017 State Budget.The country's economic growth stood at 5.01 percent in the first semester of 2017. It stood at 5.06 percent in the third quarter of 2017.(WAH)