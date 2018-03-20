JISDOR Appreciates Four Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,761 per dollar on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated 0.12 percent or 17 points to RP13,748 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.73 percent or 46 points to 6,243.58 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.11 percent or 69.87 points to 6,219.71 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 on Monday, March 19, 2018.
