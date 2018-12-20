Govt Has Enough Rice Stocks ahead of Year-End Holidays

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said Wednesday that the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) has enough rice stocks ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.



"It is around 2.3 million tonnes. Bulog is ready to fulfill demands. We don't need imports," Darmin said.

According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion last month. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)