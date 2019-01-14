More Investors Use OSS System: Darmin

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said Monday that the Online Single Submission (OSS) system currently receives an average of 1,500 permit requests per day.



"It is around 1,500 per day. It is higher than before," Darmin told reporters on Monday, January 14, 2019.

The government announced its sixteenth economic policy package in November. The policy package comprised expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI)and strengtheninng of regulations on repatriating revenue from resource exports.According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion in November.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion in November. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)