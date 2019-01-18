En
Jokowi Says Cigatas Toll Road Project Will Begin This Year

Desi Angriani    •    18 Januari 2019 19:47 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi Says Cigatas Toll Road Project Will Begin This Year
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed that the construction of the Cileunyi-Garut-Tasikmalaya (Cigatas) toll road will begin this year.

"It has been decided. It will be built this year," President Jokowi said in Cibatu, Garut, West Java on Friday, January 18, 2019.

"Right now, we are still searching for the winner of the tender. After that, we are ready to start the construction process," President Jokowi added.

President Jokowi inspected a number of government projects in Cibatu. He was accompanied by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Social Affairs Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, and Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil during the working visit.

In the morning, President Jokowi checked a railway revitalization project in the district. He then performed Friday prayer at Cibatu Great Mosque.

In the afternoon, President Jokowi handed over land certificates to local Islamic boarding schools. He also met with the participants of Mekaar entrepreneur program.



(WAH)

