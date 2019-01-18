Jokowi Says Cigatas Toll Road Project Will Begin This Year

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed that the construction of the Cileunyi-Garut-Tasikmalaya (Cigatas) toll road will begin this year.
"It has been decided. It will be built this year," President Jokowi said in Cibatu, Garut, West Java on Friday, January 18, 2019.
PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will c…
PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will b…
PT MRT Jakarta corporate secretary Muhammad Kamaluddin is optimistic that the Jakarta mass rapid transit projects will be fully op…
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is confident the newly-inaugurated Jakarta-Surabaya toll road will be used by many trave…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has said that January's inflation may reach 0.5 percent month-to-month and 3.0 perc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo rate at 6.00 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday,…
The Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) is confident that the upstream oil and gas sector …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has explained that Indonesia's large trade deficit in 2018 was prim…
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has reiterated that the high-profile Trans-Papua highway project can signficantly red…
Indonesia's poverty rate stood at 9.66 percent in September 2018, decreasing by 0.46 basis points compared to September 2017. …
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday that the country's trade deficit reached US$8.57 billion in 2018. …
Indonesian Imports reached US$15.28 billion in December 2018, declining by 9.6 percent compared to November 2018.
Indonesian exports reached US$14.18 billion in December 2018, decreasing by 4.89 percent compared to November 2018.