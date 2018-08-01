BPS Warns Higher Inflation due to Rising Global Oil Prices

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has warned that rising global oil prices could increase the prices of goods and services.
"We have to monitor a number of external risks including rising oil and commodity prices," said BPS chairman Suhariyanto at his office on Wednesday.
National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro is optimistic that Indonesia could be the global Islamic economy cente…
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) members have prepared a number of strategies to address the weakening rupiah.
The country has prepared various agreements to boost its halal product exports.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has warned that Indonesia's export and investment growths are still trailing behing i…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
State-owned energy giant Pertamina is ready to take over the operation of Rokan oil block once the operating contract of Chevron e…
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.28 percent in July 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesda…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno has revealed that the government may announce the new Pertamina president director …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intructed related government agencies to review the imports of non-strategic goods.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes the 2018 Asian Games could boost Indonesia's economic growth.
The government is considering to review some infrastructure projects in order to decrease imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani In…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has praised central government officials and regional leaders for maintaining low inflati…
Bank Indonesia (BI) will continue to cooperate with the central government in order to maintain inflation, BI Governor Perry Warji…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has once again encouraged regional leaders to eradicate overlapped regulations.