BPS Warns Higher Inflation due to Rising Global Oil Prices

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has warned that rising global oil prices could increase the prices of goods and services.



"We have to monitor a number of external risks including rising oil and commodity prices," said BPS chairman Suhariyanto at his office on Wednesday.

BPS underlined that the country's inflation is still under control. It recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.28 percent in July 2018."The year-to-date inflation stood at 2.18 percent. The year-on-year inflation stood at 3.18 percent," he said.Last month, the volatile food prices increased by 5.36 percent year-on-year. In the meantime, the administered prices increased by 2.11 percent year-on-year."We will give special attention to December's inflation. We will have Christmas and new year holidays that month," he added.(WAH)