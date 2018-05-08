JCI Down 110.38 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 2.18 percent or 20.5 points to 920.54 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 304 stocks were down, 94 were unchanged and 83 were up.The top losers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).The top gainers were PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Syariah Tbk (BTPS), PT Dafam Property Indonesia Tbk (DFAM), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP) and PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate Tbk (BEST).Today's transaction volume 10.16 billion shares worth 8.21 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)