En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 110.38 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    08 Mei 2018 18:51 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 110.38 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 2.18 percent or 20.5 points to 920.54 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 304 stocks were down, 94 were unchanged and 83 were up.

The top losers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).

The top gainers were PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Syariah Tbk (BTPS), PT Dafam Property Indonesia Tbk (DFAM), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP) and PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate Tbk (BEST).

Today's transaction volume 10.16 billion shares worth 8.21 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 1.8120 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv