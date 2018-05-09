En
Air Force Un: Personal Jet for North Korea's Kim

FATF President Visits Finance Ministry

Suci Sedya Utami    •    09 Mei 2018 16:04 WIB
FATF President Santiago Otamendi (Photo: Medcom.id/Suci)

Jakarta: Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

The FATF leader was received by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani during the visit. He was also welcomed by Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Kiagus Ahmad Badarudin.

"Their visit is part of the assessment process of our membership application," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nufransa Wira Sakti said.

Indonesia's bid was announced by the government last year. The country's application will be discussed at the FATF plenar meeting this October.

FATF is an intergovernmental organization based in Paris. It is aimed to develop policies to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.



(WAH)

