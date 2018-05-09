FATF President Visits Finance Ministry

Jakarta: Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
The FATF leader was received by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani during the visit. He was also welcomed by Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Kiagus Ahmad Badarudin.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramada…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) presi…
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.31 percent or 133.22 points to 5,907.94 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
The Agriculture Ministry has prepared enough staple food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.79 percent or 45.56 points to 5820.27 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.57 percent or 80 points to Rp14,036 per dollar on Tuesday, May 8, 2018…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
The Indonesia Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and China Development Bank (CDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding…
Bank Indonesia reported on Tuesday the Jakarta economy grew 6.02 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018.
Drug giant Takeda on Tuesday said it would buy Irish pharmaceuticals firm Shire in a deal worth $62.5 billion, the biggest foreign…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.12 percent or 124.75 points to 5,760.34 before break on Tuesday.
Oil prices slipped in Asia on Tuesday morning as investors cautiously await Donald Trump's Iran nuclear decision later in the …