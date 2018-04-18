En
JCI Up 34.24 Points

JISDOR Remains Unchanged

New BI Deputy Governor Inaugurated

JCI Rises 19.97 Points in Morning Session

Facebook Rolling Out Privacy Choices under EU Rules

   •    18 April 2018 16:50 WIB
JCI Up 34.24 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.71 percent or 7.26 points to 1,034.26 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, 174 stocks were up, 203 were down and 117 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Bekasi Asri Pemula Tbk (BAPA), PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP) and PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST).

The top losers were PT Tanah Laut Tbk (INDX), PT Jaya Trinsindo Tbk (HELI) and PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI).

Today's transaction volume was 9.37 billion shares worth 7.19 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

