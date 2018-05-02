En
JCI Falls 2.97 Points in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    02 Mei 2018 13:19 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, fell by 0.02 percent or 0.21 points to 958.2 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 194 stocks were down, 156 were up and 105 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Soechi Lines Tbk (SOCI), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN) and PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSDE).

The top gainers were PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG) and PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk.



(WAH)

