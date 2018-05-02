Jokowi Laments Low Oil and Gas Production Growth

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged the country's petroleum industry to boost its oil and gas production growth.



Jokowi attended the 42nd Indonesia Petroleum Association (IPA) Convention and Exhibition on Monday morning. He delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

"Pertamina has not taken any large exploration projects since the 1970s," he said.The governmentt has issued various measures to attract more oil and gas investments. It has instructed local governments and related agencies to cut overlapping oil and gas regulations."The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has revoked as many as 186 regulations since last year," he added.(WAH)