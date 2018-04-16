Apple to Build Research Center in Indonesia: Minister

Jakarta: The Industry Ministry has revealed that United States tech firm Apple Inc. will invest in Indonesia's tech industry.



"They will build a research center at BSD City," said Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.

"It is their third project after Brazil and Italy," the Golkar Party chairman added.The ministry has launched a landmark program to introduce the fourth industrial revolution. It has prepared various measures to support IT, food and beverage, textile, automotive and chemical industries."It will help our digital industry workers to improve their skills," the influential businessman added.Industry 4.0 refers to the current trend of improved automation, machine-to-machine and human-to-machine communication, artificial intelligence, continued technological improvements and digitalisation in manufacturing. It includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things, cloud computing and cognitive computing.(WAH)