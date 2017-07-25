Indonesia Shows Infrastructure Improvements: World Bank Chief

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attended the Indonesian Infrastructure Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.



"Indonesia has showed significant improvements," the World Bank head said.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono as well as Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara."The incentives should change. Private and state-owned companies should join," Kim mentioned."Private sector is more on time. It is more efficient," he added.The next economic policy package will be issued next month. It will be aimed to improve ease of doing business.(WAH)