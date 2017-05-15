JCI Rises 0.241%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 9.2 billion shares worth around 7.1 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Central Statistics Agency reported the country's imports decreased to USD11.93 billion in April 2017 from USD13.36 billion…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 21 points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that the country's exports decreased by 10.30 percent to USD13.17 billion in Apri…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's trade surplus reached USD1.24 billion in April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,340 per dollar on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's balance of payments surplus reached USD4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017. …
Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Chilean President Michelle bachelet held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Pa…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 38 points to Rp13,355 per dollar on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.