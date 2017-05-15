JCI Rises 0.241%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points on Monday, May 15, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 9.2 billion shares worth around 7.1 trillion rupiah.

As many as 143 stocks were up, 173 stocks were down and 116 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 25 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.606 percent to 952.459 points today.The improving sectors were consumer, manufacturing and miscellaneous sectors.The weakening sectors were agriculture, infrastructure, mining and trade sectors.(WAH)