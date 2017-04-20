En
JISDOR Depreciates 29 Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    20 April 2017 18:22 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 29 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/M Adimaja)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April  20, 2017.

The reference rate reached Rp13,328 per dollar today. The benchmark rate reached Rp13,299 per dollar two days ago.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points this afternoon.

The trade volume reached around 11.3 billion shares worth around 8.7 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 119 stocks were up, 213 stocks were down and 93 stocks were stagnant.


(WAH)

