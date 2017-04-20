JISDOR Depreciates 29 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.



The reference rate reached Rp13,328 per dollar today. The benchmark rate reached Rp13,299 per dollar two days ago.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points this afternoon.The trade volume reached around 11.3 billion shares worth around 8.7 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 119 stocks were up, 213 stocks were down and 93 stocks were stagnant.(WAH)