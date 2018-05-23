JISDOR Depreciates 14 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.47 percent or 67 points to Rp14,209 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, 177 stocks were up, 203 were down and 109 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP) and PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT).(WAH)