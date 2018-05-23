JISDOR Depreciates 14 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.47 percent or 67 points to Rp14,209 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.
