En
Burger

Most Popular

MH370 Search to End Next Week: Malaysian Minister

MH370 Search to End Next Week: Malaysian Minister

The Internet: a Dangerous Place for Wild Animals

The Internet: a Dangerous Place for Wild Animals

French Gourmets Cheesed Off at New Camembert Rules

French Gourmets Cheesed Off at New Camembert Rules

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Depreciates 14 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    23 Mei 2018 19:12 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 14 Points
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Eko Nordiansyah)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.47 percent or 67 points to Rp14,209 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, 177 stocks were up, 203 were down and 109 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP) and PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0932 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv