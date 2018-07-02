JCI Surges 0.12% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) appreciated by 0.12 percent or 7.17 points to 5,806.4 before break on Monday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) appreciated by 0.52 percent or 4.72 points to 913.69 at the end of the afternoon session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 183 stocks were up, 189 were down and 90 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Steadfast Marine Tbk (KPAL), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Bank Danamon Tbk (BDMN).The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Trimuda Nuansa Citra Tbk (TNCA), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Foof Tbk (AISA) and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (Tbk).Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) appreciated by 0.51 or 73 points to Rp14,331 per dollar today.(WAH)