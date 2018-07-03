En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 112 Points

   •    03 Juli 2018 16:59 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 112 Points
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.97 percent or 112.83 points to 5,633.94 on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 2.13 percent or 19.25 points to 882.84 in today's trading.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.16 billion shares worth 7.21 trillion rupiahs.

As many as 343 stocks were down, 65 were up and 95 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).

The top gainers were PT Cahayasakti Inventindo Sukses Tbk (CSIS), PT Sariguna Primartita Tbk (CLEO), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and Pt Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0442 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv