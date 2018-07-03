JCI Down 112 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.97 percent or 112.83 points to 5,633.94 on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 2.13 percent or 19.25 points to 882.84 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.16 billion shares worth 7.21 trillion rupiahs.As many as 343 stocks were down, 65 were up and 95 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).The top gainers were PT Cahayasakti Inventindo Sukses Tbk (CSIS), PT Sariguna Primartita Tbk (CLEO), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and Pt Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP).