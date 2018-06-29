En
JCI Rebounds in First Session

   •    29 Juni 2018 12:53 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rebounds in First Session
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.95 percent or 53.56 points to 5,720.88 before break on Friday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) rose by 1.68 percent or 14.81 points to 895.83 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, 164 stocks were up, 180 were down and 98 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA), PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP) and PT Astra International Tbk (ASII).

The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Mega Manunggal Property Tbk (MMLP), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), Pt Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI) and PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI).



(WAH)

