JCI Drops 31.18 Points in Morning Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JcI) dropped by 0.51 percent or 31.18 points to 6109.66 before break on Thursday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.78 percent or 7.81 points to 992.44 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 152 stocks were down, 164 were up and 127 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk, PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC).Some of the top gainers were PT PErdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN).(WAH)