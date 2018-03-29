JCI Drops 31.18 Points in Morning Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JcI) dropped by 0.51 percent or 31.18 points to 6109.66 before break on Thursday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.78 percent or 7.81 points to 992.44 in the first session.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with the yen staying high against the dollar amid fears of a global trade war.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.
The jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.93 percent or 58.76 points to 6,254.07 on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Most Asia markets rose on Thursday and the dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its target for interest rate …
The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.73 percent or 46 points to 6,243.58 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.11 percent or 69.87 points to 6,219.71 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 on Monday, March 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Most Asian stocks extended their selling on Thursday as a volatile week draws to an early close in many markets.
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.