Indonesia Will Post 0.04% Deflation in September: BI

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that Indonesia will post a deflation of 0.04 percent in September 2018.



"Indonesia will also post an annual inflation of 3.03 percent this September," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters on Friday.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the country posted a deflation of 0.08 percent last month. In addition, the country recorded an annual inflation of 3.2 percent in the same period."It is still below our annual inflation target of 3.5 percent. It is still under control," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told reporters earlier this month.The country's trade balance recorded a deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018. It decreased from $2 billion in the previous month.the country's import value stood at $16.84 billion last month. The number dropped by 7.97 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)