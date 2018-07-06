Govt Committed to Reduce Trade Deficit

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs has proposed a number of measures to reduce the growing trade deficit.



"We are planning to establish a woking group that is aimed to formulate our export-import strategy,"said Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution in Jakarta on Friday.

"Our currency is currently pressured by widening trade deficits as well as global trade wars and the Fed rate hikes," he added.In May, Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.52 billion. In the previous month, the country posted a trade deficit of $1.63 billion.Indonesia's exports stood at $16.12 billion last month. It increased by 12.47 percent compared to the same period last year.Indonesia's imports stood at %17.64 billion last month. It increased by 28.12 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)