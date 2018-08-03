BI Predicts 5.15% GDP Growth in Q2 2018

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.15 percent in the second quarter of 2018.



"We hope for an economic growth of 5.15 percent in the second quarter of 2018. We understand that the number is still below the national outpout capacity," said BI Governor Perry Warjiyo at the BI Building, Jl MH thamrin, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 3, 2018.

"We didn't find any significant impact of the exchange rate pass through. We didn't find that kind of impact in the past few years," the central bank head added.The Central Statistic Agency (BPS) earlier announced that the country's inflation is still under control. The agency recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.28 percent last month."The year-to-date inflation stood at 2.18 percent. The year-on-year inflation stood at 3.18 percent," BPS head Suhariyanto told reporters this week.(WAH)