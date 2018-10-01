Indonesia Posts 0.18% Deflation in September

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a deflation of 0.18 percent in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.



According to the agency, food expenses contributed 1.62 percent to the deflation. In addition, transportation, communication and financial services expenses contributed 0.01 percent to the deflation.

"The year-to-date inflation stood at 1.94 percent and the year-on-year inflation stood at 2.88 percent," BPS head Suhariyanto told reporters.Last month, as many as 66 surveyed cities experienced deflation. On the other hand, the remaining 16 surveyed cities experienced inflation.The highest deflation was recorded in Pare-Pare with 1.59 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Ternate with 0.01 percent.The highest inflation was recorded in Bengkulu with 0.59 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Bungo with 0.01 percent.(WAH)