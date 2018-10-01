En
Burger

Most Popular

Indonesia Open to International Help for Central Sulawesi Quake

Indonesia Open to International Help for Central Sulawesi Quake

Indonesia Posts 0.18% Deflation in September

Indonesia Posts 0.18% Deflation in September

Jokowi Inaugurates East Kalimantan, South Sumatra Governors

Jokowi Inaugurates East Kalimantan, South Sumatra Governors

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia Posts 0.18% Deflation in September

Desi Angriani    •    01 Oktober 2018 13:53 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Indonesia Posts 0.18% Deflation in September
Illustration (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a deflation of 0.18 percent in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.

According to the agency, food expenses contributed 1.62 percent to the deflation. In addition, transportation, communication and financial services expenses contributed  0.01 percent to the deflation.

Baca juga
"The year-to-date inflation stood at 1.94 percent and the year-on-year inflation stood at 2.88 percent," BPS head Suhariyanto told reporters.

Last month, as many as 66 surveyed cities experienced deflation. On the other hand, the remaining 16 surveyed cities experienced inflation.

The highest deflation was recorded in Pare-Pare with 1.59 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Ternate with 0.01 percent.

The highest inflation was recorded in Bengkulu with 0.59 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Bungo with 0.01 percent.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0502 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv