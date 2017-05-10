En
JCI Slumps 0.773%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    10 Mei 2017 19:13 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Andika Wahyu)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.773 percent to 5,653.008 points on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

The transaction volume reached around 9.7 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.

As many as 91 stocks were up, 249 stocks were down and 94 stocks were stagnant.

The top gainers were PT Graha Layar Prima Tbk (BLTZ), PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk (TOWR), and ‎P‎T Cahayasakti Investindo Sukses Tbk (CSIS).

The top losers were PT Siloam International Hospital Tbk (SILO), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG), and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).


(WAH)

