Indonesia Must Not Be Dictated by Europe: Agriculture Minister

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    12 April 2017 16:58 WIB
agriculture
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian government has threatened to stop palm oil exports to European countries.

"We must not be dictated by Europe," Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The European Parliament passed a resolution on palm oil last week. The resolution called for stricter control of palm oil imports. The resolution also called for gradual elimination of palm oil biofuels.

"We can stop palm oil imports to European countries," he said.

"We can evaluate palm oil agreements with European countries," he stated.

Indonesia produced 35.5 million tonnes of palm oil last year. Indonesia exported 25.1 million tonnes of palm oil last year.




(WAH)

