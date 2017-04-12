Indonesia Must Not Be Dictated by Europe: Agriculture Minister

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian government has threatened to stop palm oil exports to European countries.
"We must not be dictated by Europe," Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman said in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Tobacco Taxes will increase 10.54 percent on average.
The government plans to import 100 thousand tons of buffalo meat until June 2017.
The Central Logistics Agency (Bulog) plans to import 70 thousand tonnes of bovine meat until the end of the year.
The Agriculture Ministry believes Indonesia can be rice exporter country next year. Indonesia is set to record rice surplus in the…
The Indonesian government plans to open its market for Latin American and European beef products.
Key players in the national fruit industry will gather at the International Nusantara Fruit and Flower Festival 2016 (FBBNI 2016) …
Indonesian tobacco products industry (IHT) rejects the government's plan to ratify the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control…
The Oil Palm Estate Fund (BPDP) launched online service for CPO supporting fund (CSF). The service is claimed to accelerate CPO ex…
Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman said that La Nina phenomenon this year is a blessing for Indonesian farmers as it will occu…
The Dean of Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) Herry Suhardiyanto mentioned that Indonesia can be the largest tropical frui…
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Traders were subdued as they watched developments following last week's US strike on Syria and intensifying sabre-rattling by …
PT Railink is optimistic that the Soekarno-Hatta Airport railway will be operational by June 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Indonesia is set to host the 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on April 10-12,…
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has issued the 2017-2026 electricity supply business plan .