Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Strike on Afghanistan

Metrotvnews.com, Tokyo: Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan, adding to global tensions over the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.

The weak start followed overnight losses on Wall Street, where investors sold shares to reduce risks, as the Pentagon announced it dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, targeting an Islamic State complex.

President Donald Trump called the mission "very, very successful," but the announcement drove down US equities, as it added to concerns among investors already wary of risks over Syria and North Korea, as well as the outcome of the French presidential election.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.11 percent, or 19.66 points, to 18,407.18 in first minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues lost 0.49 percent, or 7.18 points, to 1,461.13.

The dollar bought 109.14 yen, flat from New York, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500 both ended down 0.7 percent.

"The Japanese market was expected to face selling pressure from early trading as investors become wary of renewed geopolitical risk after the US air raid over Afghanistan," said Okasan Online Securities in a note to clients.

The latest US assault came only a week after Trump ordered missile strikes against Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack.

The succession of military strikes came as the world focuses on North Korea, which will mark the 105th birth anniversary of the regime's late founder Kim Il-Sung on Saturday, amid reports that Pyongyang was preparing another nuclear test.

Trump has said he is keeping "all options" on the table to stop the North's nuclear programme.

"North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of," Trump told reporters Thursday.

With European and US markets going into a long weekend, it was difficult for Tokyo investors to buy up shares, Okasan added. Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony fell 0.73 percent to 3,421 yen, while Toyota dropped 0.26 percent to 5,716 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 0.78 percent to 649.6 yen. But Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.35 percent to 35,330 after reporting strong earnings Thursday.

(FJR)