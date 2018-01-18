En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt Explains Rice Import Plan to Parliament

Suci Sedya Utami    •    18 Januari 2018 14:54 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Govt Explains Rice Import Plan to Parliament
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita (Photo:Medcom/Annisa Ayu)

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has visited the House of Representatives to explain the planned rice imports.

"The central government has instructed the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to import 500 thousand tons of rice," said the NasDem politician at the Parliament Building Complex this morning.

Baca juga
The imported rice will be stored at Bulog warehouses as a part of national reserves. The locally produced rice  will be sold during market operations in a number of regions.

"Why do we import 500 thousand tons of rice? We want to use the imported rice as national reserves," he explained.

"In order to maintain rice supplies, I decided to carry out rice imports" he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 4.5356 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv