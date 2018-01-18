Govt Explains Rice Import Plan to Parliament

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has visited the House of Representatives to explain the planned rice imports.



"The central government has instructed the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to import 500 thousand tons of rice," said the NasDem politician at the Parliament Building Complex this morning.

The imported rice will be stored at Bulog warehouses as a part of national reserves. The locally produced rice will be sold during market operations in a number of regions."Why do we import 500 thousand tons of rice? We want to use the imported rice as national reserves," he explained."In order to maintain rice supplies, I decided to carry out rice imports" he added.(WAH)