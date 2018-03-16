AAJI Records Total Income of Rp254.22 Trillion in Q4 2017

Jakarta: The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2017.



"The total income stood at Rp254.22 trillion last year. The number increased by 21.7 percent compared to the previous year," said AAJI chairman Hendrisman Rahim in a written statement on Wednesday.

The indsutry's premium income stood at Rp 195.72 trillion last year. It increased by 17.2 percent compared to the previous year.The industry's total assets stood at Rp542.61 trillion last year. It increased by 26.6 compared to the previous year."We have summarized our performance throughout the fourth quarter of 2017. The repost clearly showed a strong performance throughout the period," he added.(WAH)