Indonesian Economy May Only Grow 5.16% in 2018: Core

Jakarta: Center of Reform on Economic (Core) research director Piter Abdullah has predicted that Indonesian economy will only grew 5.16 percent in 2018.
"The economic growth will only reach 5.16 percent. It will not reach 5.2 percent," the economist told reporters on Monday, December 31, 2018.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is confident that the government would exceed its state revenue target by the end of the ye…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is optimistic that the central govenment could achieve its economic gro…
The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) has predicted that the Indonesian economy could grow by around 5.2 percent next year…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has confirmed the central government will exclude small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sec…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will sign the Government Regulatio…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that the annual consumer price index (CPI) will reach 3.07 percent in the end of 2018.
The central government is preparing market operations in order to stabilize rice prices that slightly increased in the past few we…
State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso strongly believes that the central government will not import rice n…
The Institute for Development Economic and Finance (Indef) has predicted that Indonesia's budget deficit could reach around 2.…
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto is committed to support Indonesia's manufacturing industry in order to reduce the country…
State mining holding company PT Indonesia Asahan Alumunium (Inalum) reshuffled the management of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) afte…
The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has revealed the online single submission (OSS) licensing system served around 225 …
State-owned mining holding company PT Indonesia Asahan Inalum (Inalum) reportedly has completed the payment of US$3.85 billion to …