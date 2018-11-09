RI's Inflation May Reach Below 3.5% in 2019: BI Governor

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Monday said that the annual inflation may reach below 3.5 percent in 2019.



"We have estimated that the economic growth may reach around 5.1-5.2 percent due to elections," the BI leader said.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The campaign period will take place until April 13."Consumption are divided into government consumption and private consumption," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.Cumulatively, the Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%.(WAH)